National

Qld nightclub virus breach raises concern

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland's hospitality industry is worried about government backlash after video emerged of a packed nightclub dance floor in an alleged breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Footage of clubbers dancing shoulder-to-shoulder is alleged to have been taken at Prohibition on Friday night, the same day pubs and clubs were allowed to reopen but dance floors were to remain closed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says police are investigating the club in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley to determine if the licensee has breached COVID-19 restrictions.

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt said all Valley licensees knew dance floors were off-limits to patrons.

Valley licensees and stakeholders are meeting with police and government officials on Wednesday.

"There were messages among the owners yesterday (Saturday), all appalled and outraged, regarding it," Mr Hirt told AAP.

"We are all playing by the rules and getting it right, so we are very disappointed.

"Everyone is aware the dance floor is off-limits and we're hoping it doesn't affect anyone else."

Queensland Hotels Association CEO Bernie Hogan was quick to distance his organisation from the nightclub precinct, saying none of his members was located in the Valley.

"Hotels and clubs are desperate to keep operating so the actions of one or two should not impact the rest of the hospitality industry," he told AAP.

"It's clear that dance floors are not to function at the present time."

Ms Palaszczuk said that from the reports she had received the majority of licensees abided by the rules.

"It is unfortunate that some did breach those rules so that's a matter for police," she told reporters.

"If they have breached those COVID safe plans there could be fines imposed."

Just last week a bar in Roma was fined $6672, after plain-clothes police pointed out several breaches, including failure to collect contact details.

Queensland again recorded no new cases on Sunday with just one active case throughout the state.

Latest articles

AFL

Giants keen to improve inside-50 displays

GWS coach Leon Cameron says his AFL side must start generating more Inside-50s, even if it failed to stop them finding form over the past fortnight.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Instinct, not advice to help Hawks in hub

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson says each club will handle hub life differently and there is little point asking non-AFL figures for advice.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers to deal with injuries like 2019

Just as they did on their way to winning last year’s flag, Richmond will be forced to cope without injured stars for an extended period this AFL season.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Super spreader theory raised in Vic cases

Victoria’s health minister claimed a super spreader could be a factor in the Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak, while thousands refuse to be tested.

AAP Newswire