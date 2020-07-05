Qld nurses to help Victoria’s COVID crisis

National
Qld nurses to help Victoria’s COVID crisisBy AAP Newswire
Queensland is sending nurses to help Victoria deal with a second wave of COVID-19 that has forced the lockdown of nine housing commission blocks in Melbourne.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says 27 nurses will head south on Sunday, with more to follow, as Victoria desperately tries to limit the spread of coronavirus after recording several hundred positive tests in the past few weeks.
Queensland again recorded no new cases with just one active case throughout the state.