National

Trade pact with Indonesia gets underway

By AAP Newswire

Barley - AAP

1 of 1

The start of a trade agreement with Indonesia provides export opportunities for Australia's farmers, businesses and investors, Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says.

The Indonesian-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement came into operation from Sunday.

Senator Birmingham said the agreement will provide a boost for Australian farmers and businesses who have been doing it tough during the COVID-19 crisis.

"This is the most comprehensive bilateral trade agreement Indonesia has ever signed, and will give our exporters a competitive edge in what is one of the fastest growing economies in the world," the minster said in a statement.

Among the many benefits under the agreement, Australian grains growers will now be able to export 500,000 tonnes of feed grains including wheat and barley into Indonesia tariff free.

"With one in five jobs trade related, enhancing opportunities for our exporters, with key trading partners such as Indonesia will be crucial to reducing job losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and a critical part of our ultimate economic recovery," Senator Birmingham said.

Latest articles

Sport

High Country welcomes back women’s cycling festival

Female cyclist enthusiast can gear up for an enjoyable weekend on the bike when the High Country Women’s Cycling Festival returns to Bright from October 16 to 18.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Superbikes to return to Winton as Championship resumes

The Australian Superbike Championship will rev its way back onto Winton Motor Raceway later this year, with a series restart announced last week.

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Best Battles | After-siren shot seals Bats’ victory

Goorambat slid their way out of trouble in this one, with an after-the-siren shot on goal from Clinton Relf sealing a two-point win for the Bats.

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire