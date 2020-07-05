National

Wider Vic lockdowns to curb virus outbreak

By AAP Newswire

Police and residents at a public housing building in Melbourne. - AAP

Thousands of Melbourne public housing residents are in lockdown and more areas have joined the COVID-19 "hot zone" after Victoria's daily increase in cases reached triple digits.

The state recorded 108 new infections on Saturday, the second-biggest daily rise since the pandemic began.

Premier Daniel Andrews has taken drastic measures to quell a cluster of up to 30 cases in public housing by shutting down nine buildings, which affects 3000 people.

Police are guarding every entrance of the North Melbourne and Flemington estates and residents are not allowed to leave their homes for any reason.

Residents in those buildings are among the state's most vulnerable with many having fled war or family violence and dealing with mental illness, disability and low income.

The health concerns driving the stricter lockdown in the public housing estates are attributed to crowded living and shared spaces, such as lifts.

The government said it would arrange the delivery of food and medical supplies to all homes.

However, residents with urgent needs have told AAP no one has yet asked them what they need.

Residents in postcodes 3031 and 3051 have joined the 10 other community transmission "hot zones" under stay-at-home orders.

They can only leave home to get food and medical supplies, or to attend school or work.

With 108 new COVID-19 cases announced on Saturday, the state notched its second biggest daily increase since the pandemic began.

There are 509 active cases with 25 people in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 69 are under investigation, 14 are from known outbreaks and 25 from routine testing.

"If we don't all follow the rules, every postcode will be locked down," Mr Andrews said.

