Shark kills diver off Qld’s Fraser Island

A man has died after being attacked by a shark off Queensland's Fraser Island.

The attack happened about 2pm on Saturday while the man was diving off Indian Head, on the eastern side of the island.

The man, in his 20s, suffered injuries to his leg, police say.

A doctor and nurse provided first aid to the man on shore before paramedics arrived at the scene.

He was pronounced dead about 4.30pm.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.