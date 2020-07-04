National

SA emergency workers train for ambo duty

By AAP Newswire

Ambulance in South Australia - AAP

1 of 1

South Australian emergency service workers will be trained as volunteer ambulance personnel to further boost the state's COVID-19 response capability.

The SA government initiative will see 24 State Emergency Service volunteers learn ambulance driving skills, CPR and other capabilities to boost operations, particularly in regional areas.

It is the first time the service has trained personnel from neighbouring emergency services.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the state needed to be ready for further positive cases and the risk of South Australian Ambulance Service volunteers needing to self-isolate.

"Our ambulance crews are doing a fantastic job in responding to demand as we come out of the first wave of the pandemic and into winter," he said.

"We are making sure that we have the right measures in place to make sure that we can handle whatever comes."

SAAS chief David Place said although the service was meeting day-to-day demand, inter-agency support would help maintain regional service delivery in the event of a further outbreak.

"We are not changing the way we operate yet, but this collaboration builds a solid contingency plan," he said.

"We are thankful to our emergency service colleagues for their eagerness to support the ambulance service."

SA SES chief Chris Beattie said many of its volunteers were keen to participate.

"Our crews have a huge level of gratitude for ambulance workers on the front line, regularly supporting them during time-critical emergencies," Mr Beattie said.

Expressions of interest are also being sought from County Fire Service volunteers to support SAAS in the same way, if necessary.

All SES personnel will have completed their training by July 12.

Latest articles

News

Burnt Butter cafe encouraging social interaction with new initiative

BURNT Butter owner Jess Scoble has seen thousands of people come and go through her time at the cafe. And over the past few years she has noticed the steady decline of social activity among her customers, in the shop as well as out on the street...

Jared Prestwidge
News

Girgarre-Stanhope Rail Trail hits the final stretch

IT’S taken 10 years, countless local volunteers and thousands of dollars, but the Girgarre-Stanhope Rail Trail has entered the final stretch. And with weather, funding and a worldwide viral pandemic permitting, the large-scale project is...

Jared Prestwidge
News

Kyabram Fauna Park welcome new acquisitions

AS the Kyabram Fauna Park came roaring back to life last week, visitors were treated to a first-time meeting with a couple of new faces. The newest residents are a trio of elusive nocturnal quolls from Tasmania, a southern Koala from Barwon Heads...

Jared Prestwidge

MOST POPULAR

National

Pressure on Vic after quarantine failure

The Victorian government is under pressure over growing coronavirus cases which have been traced back to the hotel quarantine program.

AAP Newswire
National

Vow to continue Adelaide BLM rallies

Organisers of Adelaide’s Black Lives Matter rally have vowed to continue holding protests until government action is taken against systemic racism.

AAP Newswire
National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire