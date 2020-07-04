Hundreds at Perth Black Lives Matter rally

Protesters have called on the WA government to put the same level of energy into ending systemic racism and institutionalised violence as it has in protecting the community from COVID-19.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Supreme Court Gardens in Perth for the city's third major Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, but the numbers were well down from the thousands who rallied previously.

Several young speakers passionately addressed the physically distanced and mask-wearing crowd, which repeatedly chanted "black lives matter".

As they marched through the city, protesters held the Aboriginal flag and signs, including some that read "Systemic racism exists here too" and "White silence equals violence".

Among the speakers was Keith Tapiwanashe Makuni, who told the protesters it was time for positive change.

"We are the future leaders," he shouted.

Mr Tapiwanashe Makuni commended Premier Mark McGowan for the WA government's efforts to keep the state safe during the pandemic, including keeping the borders shut.

He said the premier should put the same amount of energy into fighting systemic racism and ensuring equality for everyone.

"To those who don't want change ... please, close your borders to them," he said.

"We want a new era. We want empowerment. We want equality. We want fair treatment.

"Change is in young people ... change is within us. Together, we can do it."

Earlier on Saturday, Mr McGowan told reporters the lifting of coronavirus restrictions meant rallies were allowed, compared to one month ago when he advised caution.

Mr McGowan also pointed to recent law changes that ensure fine defaulters will not be immediately taken into custody and warrants for imprisonment can only be issued by a magistrate under strict circumstances.

"We are continuing to improve things by changing the law to ensure that people don't go to jail for failing to pay fines," he said.

"Those sorts of things make a material difference. We're into very practical, material difference to help people, particularly Aboriginal people, and ensure we have less people going into prison."

Perth's first Black Lives Matter protest last month was in solidarity with the US following the death of George Floyd after white police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee against Mr Floyd's neck during an arrest.

But since then, the protests have been more focused on Australia's racial problems.