National

Tourism taskforce wants visitors back

By AAP Newswire

CHINESE TOURISTS SYDNEY - AAP

1 of 1

Tourism groups and businesses have pooled their ideas to reopen Australia and welcome visitors back following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The Tourism Restart Taskforce - formed through the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry - has launched a restart plan to reignite tourism across the country.

The chamber's chair for tourism John Hart said the group was formed to provide expert advice to the federal government.

"What we need right now is a clear timetable for the Morrison government in order to restore hope to the tourism sector," Mr Hart said in a statement on Saturday.

"Tourism businesses need lead time to prepare - they can't open their doors in 24 hours and start trading."

Among the taskforce's recommendations is a timetable beyond national cabinet's Step 3 of easing restrictions for tourism, hospitality and events, and making clear the conditions that will enable each step to be taken.

Once set, it says there should be no going back on easing restrictions unless serious and transparent health benchmarks are compromised.

It wants all of Australia's state and territory borders open and the establishment of a trans-Tasman bubble this month.

Other recommendations call for the JobKeeper wage subsidy or a similar support scheme for tourism and hospitality businesses, which are still impacted by government restrictions or have been completely closed down by the crisis.

"This plan provides a runway back to operations for the industries that comprise Australia's largest services export and the creator of one in 13 jobs in the Australian economy," Chair of the Tourism Restart Taskforce Jeremy Johnson said.

Latest articles

News

No-one wants to do the dirty work, as cleaning jobs go unfilled

At a time when the unemployment rate has skyrocketed to its highest point in nearly two decades it’s hard to believe businesses would be struggling to find employees. However, Shepparton’s Cleen Servicez Groop is facing that exact...

Morgan Dyer
News

Food Link runs for a full 16 weeks thanks to community support

The Food Link program has spent $32,000 and supplied more than 3000 ready-cooked meals to hundreds of locals doing it tough throughout the past 12 weeks of the pandemic. And thanks to a wave of ongoing support from the community, the program will...

Charmayne Allison
News

Letter to Editor: Coronavirus concern

Barry O’Connor Benalla Coronavirus is now a very real problem for Victorians. What is very disappointing is the fact that we have a culture, amongst a noisy minority in Melbourne, of selfishness and blatant disregard for the regulations and the laws...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Pressure on Vic after quarantine failure

The Victorian government is under pressure over growing coronavirus cases which have been traced back to the hotel quarantine program.

AAP Newswire
National

Second BLM rally to go ahead in Adelaide

A second Black Lives Matter rally is expected to go ahead in Adelaide with attendees asked to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

AAP Newswire
National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire