Polls open in tight Eden-Monaro contest

By AAP Newswire

Polls have opened in the Eden-Monaro by-election, which is expected to be a tight contest between Labor and the Liberals.

The by-election for the federal seat in the southeastern corner of NSW was triggered when respected Labor member Mike Kelly resigned from parliament due to health concerns.

About half of the 114,000 voters have already either cast their ballot early or mailed it in.

There are 14 candidates running but the race is widely expected to come down to a contest between Labor's Kristy McBain and Liberal Fiona Kotvojs, neither of whom is likely to win on primary vote alone.

It's been 100 years since a party in government won a seat from the opposition at a by-election.

Betting odds have the Labor candidate slightly ahead.

The vast electorate that surrounds the ACT has suffered from drought, bushfires and the coronavirus recession in recent months.

Ms McBain took to Facebook for one last pitch to voters, saying there is still so much left to do six months on from summer's bushfires.

"We need to get people back into their homes. We need to get our communities back to work. And we need to get businesses back on their feet," she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's has told voters he needs a local Liberal voice on his government's benches to ensure the smooth delivery of help to the region.

But Nationals candidate Trevor Hicks hopes voters will look past the slick campaign machines of the two major parties and vote for him instead.

"It really need somebody at this stage to support them after the fires, after the COVID restrictions that we've had, and the drought that has affected so many farmers," Mr Hicks told Sky News.

The electoral commission has warned people it may take longer than usual to cast their vote due to coronavirus safety measures.

Voting places will have hand sanitiser and social distancing measures in place, and people have been asked to bring their own pen or pencil.

On Friday, a Sydney man was charged with sending offensive and menacing emails about Ms McBain to voters and others.

