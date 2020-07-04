National

Pressure on Vic after quarantine failure

By AAP Newswire

As swathes of Melbourne enter a third day of new coronavirus lockdowns, the Victorian government is under pressure over the faulty hotel quarantine program.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday took responsibility for the infection protocol breaches in hotels hosting returned travellers.

Victoria recorded another 66 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the state's total active cases to 442 with most in Melbourne's northwest corridor.

It was the only state in the country to record fresh cases, with the federal government voicing concern about Victoria's impact on the national economy.

Twenty-three people with the virus are in hospital including six in intensive care.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos revealed a "super spreader" is potentially behind the spread of the virus through Melbourne's lockdown suburbs, but this is yet to be confirmed.

"There seems to be a single source of infection for many of the cases that have gone across the northern and western suburbs of Melbourne," she told reporters.

About 10,000 residents in those suburbs have declined to be tested, with Ms Mikakos saying it was worrying many of these people appear to think the virus is a conspiracy.

The Victorian opposition has called the hotel quarantine program "a complete disaster" and a failure of government.

The peak body for hotels has rejected criticism for any wrongdoing in the quarantine program, saying the hotels involved had been turned over to the government and did not deserve blame.

Mr Andrews has warned other Melbourne suburbs could also be locked down if infections continue to rise.

