National

Second BLM rally to go ahead in Adelaide

By AAP Newswire

Black Lives Matter protest in Adelaide, South Australia. - AAP

1 of 1

A strong police presence is expected at a second Black Lives Matter protest in Adelaide.

The rally on Saturday is expected to go ahead with the blessing of health authorities after organisers submitted a COVID-19 management plan.

Anyone attending has been asked to wear a face mask and has been told that social distancing will be enforced.

Recent changes to coronavirus density rules in SA, which now allow one person to every two square metres at large gatherings, should make it easier for protesters to abide by virus restrictions.

Organisers say the rally comes at a historic moment in the fight against systemic racism.

"In Australia, we see mining corporations destroying historic sites while Aboriginal communities are forced through the humiliation of cashless welfare," they said on Facebook.

"Other black and migrant communities also face over-policing, job discrimination and social inequality."

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said police would deploy the level of resources deemed necessary.

"We will have that level of response that is sufficient to address any concerns we have in relation to ensuring the safety of the people," he said.

Last month, more than 5000 people attended the first Black Lives Matter rally in Adelaide with police praising the peaceful event.

Latest articles

News

Food Link runs for a full 16 weeks thanks to community support

The Food Link program has spent $32,000 and supplied more than 3000 ready-cooked meals to hundreds of locals doing it tough throughout the past 12 weeks of the pandemic. And thanks to a wave of ongoing support from the community, the program will...

Charmayne Allison
News

GSSC teacher ‘too scared to go to work’ due to culture of violence

A Greater Shepparton Secondary College teacher is “too scared to go to work” because of a violent culture within school grounds. But GSSC executive principal Genevieve Simson vehemently denies this exists.

Charmayne Allison
News

Sky Narrazee reaches worldwide number one for Mathletics

Sky Narrazee has reached number one in the world for Mathletics after a 16-hour-long equations blitz.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

Defence budget boost for post-virus world

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion boosting Australia’s defence capability over the next 10 years as regional tensions continue to rise.

AAP Newswire