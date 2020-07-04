NSW school to reopen after virus concerns

A Central Coast school is set to reopen after a student was cleared of COVID-19 as NSW health authorities continue urging residents around Sydney's Balmain to remain alert for virus symptoms.

Green Point Christian College was closed on Friday over concerns of a possible unconfirmed COVID-19 case in a senior male student.

But later on Friday evening the school reported he had been cleared "and is not infectious".

"NSW Health has advised that no further action is required by the school, but as always, they encourage anyone who develops symptoms to be tested," the school's principal Phillip Nash said on Facebook.

"Whilst we understand that it was disruptive to have the school closed today, it was important that we take these precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in NSW on Friday and the state's tally stands at 3211, with one patient currently in intensive care.

"It's a very good day for a health minister when you can say we had absolutely no new cases," NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said on Friday.

More than 900,000 COVID-19 tests have now been carried out across NSW.

Mr Hazzard urged anyone who visited a Woolworths store in Balmain on June 27 and 28 to come forward for testing after a male employee became a confirmed case.

The man had been in hotel quarantine in Victoria from June 11 to June 26 after flying in from Bangladesh, and tested positive to COVID-19 on the fourth day of his quarantine period.