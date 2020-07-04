National

Melbourne virus outbreak under close watch

By AAP Newswire

VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Authorities are keeping a sharp eye on Melbourne's coronavirus outbreak for signs case numbers are stabilising, as the government fears it will hinder economic recovery efforts.

Victoria was the only state on Friday to record new cases, with 66 new instances of coronavirus compared to 77 the day before.

Dozens of suburbs across Melbourne are on the third day of another month-long lockdown, with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd saying the state was doing the right thing to test, trace and isolate.

He says Victoria's case numbers aren't rising substantially despite the high volume of tests being conducted.

"The figures are showing some signs of stabilisation but it is too early to confirm," he told reporters in Canberra.

"We hope they have, given the level of testing and contact tracing under way but we need to follow up for a few more days."

Professor Kidd is concerned people are refusing coronavirus tests, with more than 10,000 people in Victoria declining one.

The state's health minister Jenny Mikakos says some people are refusing tests because they believe the virus is a conspiracy theory or that it won't impact them.

Senior cabinet minister Simon Birmingham vowed to put partisan politics aside to work with the Victorian Labor government on squashing the disease.

"We have a situation in Victoria that is threatening the economic recovery that is so important for all of us," he told Sky News.

Victoria's government is under pressure after serious breaches were alleged in hotel quarantine and a coronavirus-infected man left his two-week stint without being tested.

NSW recorded no new cases on Friday after eight on Thursday, including a supermarket worker who tested positive after spending two weeks in Melbourne hotel quarantine.

Visitors to the ACT from Melbourne hot spots will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days or return home immediately.

South Australia is maintaining its border restrictions with NSW, the ACT and Victoria, as health authorities closely monitor the situation in Melbourne.

Latest articles

News

Food Link runs for a full 16 weeks thanks to community support

The Food Link program has spent $32,000 and supplied more than 3000 ready-cooked meals to hundreds of locals doing it tough throughout the past 12 weeks of the pandemic. And thanks to a wave of ongoing support from the community, the program will...

Charmayne Allison
News

GSSC teacher ‘too scared to go to work’ due to culture of violence

A Greater Shepparton Secondary College teacher is “too scared to go to work” because of a violent culture within school grounds. But GSSC executive principal Genevieve Simson vehemently denies this exists.

Charmayne Allison
News

Sky Narrazee reaches worldwide number one for Mathletics

Sky Narrazee has reached number one in the world for Mathletics after a 16-hour-long equations blitz.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

Defence budget boost for post-virus world

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion boosting Australia’s defence capability over the next 10 years as regional tensions continue to rise.

AAP Newswire