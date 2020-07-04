National

Border checks as Qld prepares to reopen

By AAP Newswire

Vehicles crossing into Queensland will be searched for Victorians or anyone else travelling from the southern state who might be hiding inside.

Police will make the random checks as the Sunshine State prepares to open its doors to all states and territories except coronavirus-impacted Victoria from July 10.

Passes that were used to cross the border in recent months are now invalid and must be replaced by one of three new border declarations.

Anyone entering Queensland must now also state if they have travelled to Victoria in the previous 14 days.

Those who have will be forced to quarantine at their own expense or turnaround.

Penalties will also apply for anyone caught smuggling people over the border and there is a $4000 fine for flouting the restrictions.

The checks come as Queenslanders get set to enjoy a weekend of further relaxed COVID-19 health restrictions.

More fans can watch professional sporting events, with up to 25,000 spectators or 50 per cent of a venue's capacity permitted.

Commercial events of up to 500 people can go ahead without permission from the authorities, as long as they abide by the coronavirus social distancing rules.

Private gatherings of up to 100 people are now also allowed in homes. Weddings and funerals can host up to 100, and contact sport is also back. Casinos and food courts will also reopen.

Meanwhile, checkpoints to communities across Cape York Peninsula are now gone except at Kowanyama, Wujal Wujal, the Northern Peninsula Area and the Torres Strait, which open on July 10.

