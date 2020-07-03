Wilsonton Nine in court over Qld stabbing

Six people accused of savagely murdering a Queensland woman have admitted to manslaughter after their charges were downgraded.

Three others from the group of people dubbed the 'Wilsonton Nine' has been committed to stand trial over Debbie Marie Combarngo's murder in May 2018.

Ms Combarngo, 37, was at a home in Wilsonton, Toowoomba, when she was allegedly stabbed in the chest and bashed with various items, including a golf club and a hammer.

Paramedics transported her to hospital but she died from her injuries.

Ty Peter Fing, Christine Maree Hall, Ashley Aaron Fing, Jana Leigh Hall, Joshua James Lingwoodock and Lynn Faye Jean Anderson pleaded guilty on Friday in Brisbane Magistrates Court to Ms Combarngo's manslaughter.

The six also admitted to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of enter dwelling with intent to commit an offence.

Ms Combarngo's daughter Claudia Joyce Combarngo and her partner, Tristan Gary Hooper, were also assaulted during the attack.

Rhonda Ann Hall, Shiralee Fernando, and Rhianna Jade Fing were committed to stand trial for murder in the Toowoomba Supreme Court at a date to be fixed.

The Crown withdrew the murder charges against the group of six. They will be sentenced in the Supreme Court at a date to be fixed.