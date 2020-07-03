National

Vic sergeant, partner charged with arson

By AAP Newswire

A Victoria Police officer is accused of helping his girlfriend set her Melbourne property on fire in a bid to reap hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance.

Sergeant Jonathon Edward Miller and Simone Azzopardi allegedly set her Laverton property alight on March 27 and tried to falsely claim home and contents insurance worth more than $400,000.

Miller, 32, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday charged with eight offences including arson, and attempting to obtain property and financial advantage by deception.

He is also charged with possessing a Samurai sword and knuckleduster at Point Cook the day before the blaze and failing to ensure his firearm was secure.

The court was told Azzopardi, 42, was his de facto partner.

She is charged with six offences including arson, attempting to obtain property and financial advantage by deception, and possessing the Samurai sword and knuckleduster.

Azzopardi did not appear in court and had asked to be excused from attending because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her lawyer Zarah Garde-Wilson said.

The pair remain on bail and are due back in court for a committal mention on October 30.

