Qld concerns about smuggling of Victorians

Police will randomly stop freight and heavy vehicles crossing into Queensland to check they aren't hiding Victorians or anyone else travelling from the southern state.

The move comes as Queensland prepares to open its doors to all states and territories except Victoria from July 10.

"We've already had people try and test the system all the way through, so we're just going to make it really certain that people aren't doing that," State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said on Friday.

"The real key to this is the infections are currently in Victoria.

"If we can make sure none of those people that have got that infection get into this state without being detected, we'll be in a really good space."

Passes that were used to cross the border in recent months are now invalid and must be replaced by one of three new border declarations.

From noon, anyone entering Queensland must state that they have not travelled to Victoria in the previous 14 days.

Those that have can either return to Victoria or go into forced quarantine at their own expense.

Penalties will apply to anyone caught smuggling people over the border or lying about being in Victoria.

"Because this is a new system, we expect this to be pretty lumpy and difficult for the first couple of days if not the first week," Deputy Police Commissioner Gollschewski added.

Meanwhile, communities across Cape York Peninsula are now open, except for Kowanyama, Wujal Wujal, the Northern Peninsula Area, and Torres Strait, which open on July 10.

Queensland's beaches are also readying to welcome school holiday crowds when border restrictions ease.

Extra lifeguards are being rostered on with the crowds expected to flock to the surf.

Gold Coast chief lifeguard Warren Young says the move to relax the border restrictions has come just in time.

"The weather is beautiful and we are ready to welcome the tourists back to the beaches," he said.