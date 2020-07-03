National

Qld concerns about smuggling of Victorians

By AAP Newswire

Queensland police at a checkpoint at Coolangatta - AAP

1 of 1

Police will randomly stop freight and heavy vehicles crossing into Queensland to check they aren't hiding Victorians or anyone else travelling from the southern state.

The move comes as Queensland prepares to open its doors to all states and territories except Victoria from July 10.

"We've already had people try and test the system all the way through, so we're just going to make it really certain that people aren't doing that," State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschewski said on Friday.

"The real key to this is the infections are currently in Victoria.

"If we can make sure none of those people that have got that infection get into this state without being detected, we'll be in a really good space."

Passes that were used to cross the border in recent months are now invalid and must be replaced by one of three new border declarations.

From noon, anyone entering Queensland must state that they have not travelled to Victoria in the previous 14 days.

Those that have can either return to Victoria or go into forced quarantine at their own expense.

Penalties will apply to anyone caught smuggling people over the border or lying about being in Victoria.

"Because this is a new system, we expect this to be pretty lumpy and difficult for the first couple of days if not the first week," Deputy Police Commissioner Gollschewski added.

Meanwhile, communities across Cape York Peninsula are now open, except for Kowanyama, Wujal Wujal, the Northern Peninsula Area, and Torres Strait, which open on July 10.

Queensland's beaches are also readying to welcome school holiday crowds when border restrictions ease.

Extra lifeguards are being rostered on with the crowds expected to flock to the surf.

Gold Coast chief lifeguard Warren Young says the move to relax the border restrictions has come just in time.

"The weather is beautiful and we are ready to welcome the tourists back to the beaches," he said.

Latest articles

News

Chimney fire at Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel

The owner of Numurkah’s Telegraph Hotel has thanked fire crews for their quick response following a small fire which broke out in the building on Thursday night. Fire Rescue Victoria crews were called to the property on Melville St just after 8pm...

Liz Mellino
News

GSSC teacher ‘too scared to go to work’ due to culture of violence

A Greater Shepparton Secondary College teacher is “too scared to go to work” because of a violent culture within school grounds. But GSSC executive principal Genevieve Simson vehemently denies this exists, claiming the whistle-blower is...

Charmayne Allison
News

Fishing couple spin a good business yarn

Fishing mad couple Brad and Dani Armstrong are so keen on the sport they took the plunge last year and started their own lure-making business. Originally designed to catch Murray cod and yellowbelly, their hand-made spinners have proved so popular...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

Defence budget boost for post-virus world

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion boosting Australia’s defence capability over the next 10 years as regional tensions continue to rise.

AAP Newswire