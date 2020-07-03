Woolworths brings in nurses, more limits

Woolworths is introducing more product limits and bringing in nurses for staff in Melbourne coronavirus hotspots.

Starting Friday, there will be a purchase limit of two items on 18 products including frozen vegetables, bread loaves, chilled fresh milk, pre-packed sausages and burger patties as well as tissues.

It is in addition to limits that were announced on products last week.

Nurses will also be put into hotspot stores, distribution centres and customer online fulfilment centres.

Compulsory temperature checks are also taking place for all staff at these sites.

"We want to reassure everyone in Victoria that our distribution centres, customer online fulfilment centre and our supermarkets remain open and will continue to operate as essential services for the customers and communities that depend on them," managing director Claire Peters said in a statement.

"If you're in a hotspot area, we would encourage you to consider doing your grocery shopping online if possible. Together with our on-demand courier partners, we are able to fulfil thousands of extra orders each week."

Woolworths has also extended the duration of its vulnerable team leave entitlements until July 29, so those staff only return to work when it is safe to do so.