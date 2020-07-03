Sydney man charged over Eden-Monaro emails

A Sydney man has been charged with sending offensive and menacing emails about Eden-Monaro Labor candidate Kristy McBain.

The Australian Federal Police has charged the 32-year-old Blacktown man with using a telecommunications service to menace, harass or cause offence.

He has been released on bail to appear in court on September 2.

The AFP commenced its investigation following a report from electoral officials on June 10.

The man is accused of sending spam emails, which appeared to be from a legitimate source, to community members and organisations.

Police will allege the man used telecommunications services subscribed to by using suspected fraudulent identification documents.

The investigation continues.