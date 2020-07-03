National

NT set to halve its federal representation

By AAP Newswire

The Northern Territory is set to lose one of its two lower house seats unless the federal parliament unites to save it.

The Australian Electoral Commission has finalised its determination of how many seats each jurisdiction is entitled to based on the latest population numbers.

The coalition and Labor have teamed up to try and guarantee the NT two seats no matter what its population.

A parliamentary committee is examining legislation from NT Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy - which was backed by Nationals senators - to lock in the status quo.

Submissions to that inquiry close on July 10.

The AEC has also announced Victoria will gain another electorate at the next federal election, rising to 39, while Western Australia will lose one of its 16 seats.

The redistributions for these states will take place through much of next year, with the new seat boundaries and names likely to be decided by September 2021.

The next federal election is due by September 2022.

