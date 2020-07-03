National

NSW man jailed over 500kg cocaine plot

By AAP Newswire

Boat used in $360m cocaine smuggling operation (file image) - AAP

The Australian representative in a sophisticated international syndicate which plotted to smuggle 500 kilograms of cocaine into the country has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Darren John Mohr was motivated by money and expected to receive millions of dollars for his significant role in the plot, Justice Helen Wilson said.

The former Bondi cafe owner and heavy vehicle mechanic was found guilty of conspiring to import the cocaine from Chile to Australia in 2016.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Wilson jailed the 46-year-old for 32 years with a non-parole period of 18 years.

"This was an extremely serious offence that Mr Mohr entered into for no better reason than the lure of money and the prestige and lifestyle money could buy him," she said.

The cocaine was valued at between $106 million and $150 million.

Police waited for the drug-laden vessel when it pulled up to a NSW Central Coast boat ramp late on Christmas Day in 2016.

At the time police described it as part of the largest cocaine seizure in Australian history.

