Harwin’s COVID-19 fine pulled in NSW court

By AAP Newswire

NSW Liberal MP and former arts minister Don Harwin has had his $1000 fine for breaching COVID-19 travel restrictions withdrawn in court.

Mr Harwin resigned as a NSW government minister in April after it was revealed he had decamped from his primary residence in Sydney's Elizabeth Bay to his Pearl Beach holiday home.

He was later accused of travelling back and forth between Sydney and the Central Coast at a time when travel to regional NSW was restricted.

NSW Police fined him $1000 for acting "in contravention of a current ministerial direction under the Public Health Act".

Mr Harwin argued he relocated to Pearl Beach in mid-March before the NSW stay-at-home order was made and sought to challenge the fine, which was withdrawn by police on Friday in Gosford Local Court.

