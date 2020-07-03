National

Lawyers want proof detention laws required

By AAP Newswire

Lawyers fear giving immigration guards boosted powers will lead to gross injustices.

Federal Parliament is considering subjecting detainees to more strip searches and banning their mobile phones.

David Prince from the Law Council of Australia wants to see proof the laws are needed.

"Where is the data, where is the evidence from the commonwealth to show that the existing powers are insufficient?" he asked a parliamentary inquiry on Friday.

His colleague Pauline Wright says a proposed list of banned items was far too broad, with even arts supplies blacklisted.

"Our primary position is the bill is going to be far too broad in its application and will produce gross injustice," she said.

Ms Wright said existing laws were already sufficient in addressing criminal behaviour.

If the legislation is pursued, she wants to see a threshold of suspicious behaviour in order to ban items, and limit strip searches to extraordinary circumstances.

"It must be remembered that people in immigration detention are not prisoners and their rights should not be curtailed as though they were," Ms Wright said.

Legal Aid NSW director Kate Wrigley said mobile phones and internet-connected devices were a lifeline for detainees, allowing them to contact family and lawyers.

"This bill represents a huge backward step," she said.

Ms Wright said it made it more difficult for people to access counsel without a mobile phone, with access to landlines limited in detention.

