National

Melbourne visitors to ACT must quarantine

By AAP Newswire

Parliament House, Canberra. - AAP

1 of 1

People visiting the ACT from Melbourne coronavirus hot spots will need to quarantine for 14 days at their own expense or return home immediately.

As national institutions reopen to the public in Canberra, the territory government has issued a new public health direction.

Anyone already in the ACT who has been in a Melbourne hot spot has been told to quarantine for two weeks, even if they do not have coronavirus symptoms.

People coming into Canberra from Melbourne must monitor themselves for signs of the virus and passengers on inbound flights must show identification on arrival.

Anyone who refuses to comply will face fines.

Canberra residents have been told not to plan any visits to the Melbourne suburbs under a reinstated coronavirus lockdown and reconsider all non-essential travel to the city for the foreseeable future.

"The situation in Melbourne is concerning and has evolved quickly in the past week," ACT Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said on Friday.

"We ask that people respect the direction and not travel to the ACT from the identified hot spot areas of Melbourne."

Parliament House will reopen to the public on Saturday after the Australian War Memorial and National Gallery of Australia began welcoming guests again.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

Defence budget boost for post-virus world

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion boosting Australia’s defence capability over the next 10 years as regional tensions continue to rise.

AAP Newswire