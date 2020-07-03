National

SA catches Victorians breaching border

By AAP Newswire

SA Chief Public Health Officer Dr Nicola Spurrier (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Two men have twice been caught crossing into South Australia from Victoria in breach of the new border restrictions.

The pair, who were travelling in a Volkswagen van, first crossed into SA at 4am on Thursday and were stopped at a checkpoint on the Dukes Highway at Bordertown.

Because they hadn't completed an online application to enter the state and were deemed to be non-essential travellers, the men were told they would need to self-isolate for 14 days if they stayed.

The men opted to return to Victoria.

But 12 hours later, police found the van and the men bogged on a dirt road near Pinehill Road at Senior, about 28 kilometres north.

"Police will allege the pair had briefly returned to Victoria before re-entering South Australia, bypassing the border checkpoint and travelling along back roads towards Bordertown," SA Police said in a statement on Friday.

A 23-year-old from Tarneit and an 18-year-old male from Dolahey in Victoria were both issued with a $1060 on the spot fine.

They were again given the option to self-isolate for 14 days or return to Victoria.

They chose to return and were escorted back over the border.

SA Police are continuing to patrol cross border roads from Victoria.

Meanwhile, a security guard monitoring returned travellers quarantine in an Adelaide hotel has been taken off the job for breaching safety protocols.

SA Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the guard wasn't wearing a mask and was dismissed by police.

"It didn't put anybody at risk, but it was just a warning: 'OK, you've been told you have to wear a mask. You're not wearing it. You're out of here'," she told ABC radio on Friday.

"The police have a very, very strong presence and they are overseeing the security guards and that was how it was picked up."

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

Defence budget boost for post-virus world

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion boosting Australia’s defence capability over the next 10 years as regional tensions continue to rise.

AAP Newswire