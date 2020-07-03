Media reform call follows police referral

The Law Council says the referral of an ABC reporter to prosecutors shows the need for greater press freedom protections.

The Australian Federal Police has recommended prosecutors consider charging ABC investigative journalist Dan Oakes over a leak that provided material for the "Afghan Files" report.

The report revealed allegations of possible war crimes by Australian special forces soldiers in Afghanistan.

Labor has called on Attorney-General Christian Porter to refuse consent for the prosecution.

Mr Porter declined to comment when contacted by AAP, saying it is a matter for the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

He does have consent powers, but that power can't be engaged until the CDPP has formally decided to prosecute.

There is no lawful ability for him to second-guess prosecutors.

Law Council president Pauline Wright says law reform is urgently needed when it comes to the formal investigation of journalists suspected of breaching secrecy rules.

Changes should include search warrants being issued by judges of a superior court of record, a statutory "public interest test" when considering such warrants, and a public interest advocate or monitor to contest search warrants relating to journalists.

"We need a proper review of Australia's laws to ensure journalists do not face the risk of prosecution for doing their job," Ms Wright said on Friday.

"Disclosures of classified information should only be criminalised if it causes real harm to national security and 'harm' must be clearly defined as more than simply embarrassment to the government."

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said the attorney-general should step in.

"The prosecution, potentially, of an ABC journalist for doing their job, for telling Australians what is in the public interest is an outrage," he said.

"Freedom of the press is not something that can be a matter of convenience."