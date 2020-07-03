National

Tweaked TB vaccine shows COVID-19 promise

By AAP Newswire

Medical lab. - AAP

1 of 1

Mice have shown promising immune responses to a tuberculosis vaccine that's been repurposed to defeat COVID-19.

Australian researchers are heartened by animal trials that indicate their potential vaccine is prompting all the right responses to fight off the virus.

They've combined an existing tuberculosis vaccine with components of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the pathogen that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Early results show treated mice produced high levels of specific antibodies that fight SARS-CoV-2 and help eliminate it from the body.

The potential vaccine also triggered a strong anti-viral response by T cells, a type of immune cell that searches out and destroys invaders.

Both of these responses are thought to be important to clear the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In more good news, preliminary data suggests BCG:CoVac doesn't create high levels of inflammatory responses, which is a common problem in the development of new vaccines.

Lead investigator Professor Jamie Triccas, from the University of Sydney, says the tuberculosis vaccine has been adapted to deliver proteins from the SARS-CoV-2 virus surface.

The goal is for the human immune system to develop a "memory" of SARS-CoV-2 and develop immunity.

"BCG:CoVac is making the type of immune response that we predict is needed to control SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans," Prof Triccas said on Friday.

"We are currently determining how well the antibodies generated after vaccination can 'block' the virus from infecting cells and thus provide protection from disease".

The candidate vaccine is the work of the University of Sydney and Australia's medical research centre, the Centenary Institute.

They'll now work to determine how long the immune response lasts in treated mice.

Human clinical trials can't proceed until researchers can be sure the candidate vaccine is producing the right responses in animals.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

If you are shocked to see Payney’s Punt return for another week, well that makes two of us. Hurry up and pick your jaw off the ground and let’s get stuck in to tomorrow’s card. We’re back at headquarters for a nine-race card and expect to the track...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Winton postponed due to coronavirus spike in Victoria

The Supercars Championship has postponed the upcoming Winton event due to the recent coronavirus spike in Victoria. The call to postpone the event comes after travel protocols in Queensland restrict the return of teams from Victoria once they have...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Going in to bat for young sportswomen

Entering a male-dominated sport is a daunting task for young sportswomen. It becomes even more intimidating when access to gender-suitable equipment isn’t readily available. But Katamatite Cricket Club is looking to change that. Thanks to...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

Defence budget boost for post-virus world

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion boosting Australia’s defence capability over the next 10 years as regional tensions continue to rise.

AAP Newswire