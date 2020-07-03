National

China warns Australia over Hong Kong visas

By AAP Newswire

Hong Kong - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's plan to consider giving safe haven to Hong Kong nationals under threat from draconian security laws has inflamed tensions with China.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said cabinet would consider options after the United Kingdom opened a path to citizenship for millions of Hong Kong residents.

The new laws criminalise secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces.

The Chinese foreign ministry hit back, urging Australia to look at the national security legislation in a "correct and objective" light.

"Stop interfering in China's internal affairs with Hong Kong as a pretext, and refrain from going further down the wrong path," spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said Australia had similar perspectives to the UK about Hong Kong.

"We support the one country, two systems structure that was put in place," he told ABC television on Friday.

"We want to see respect for the basic law that underpins the way in which Hong Kong works as a unique but very important part of China."

Australia could fast track skilled migrant visas for Hong Kong nationals or offer safe haven through the refugee program.

Mr Zhao lashed Britain over its plan to provide a path to citizenship for Hong Kongers with UK overseas national status.

"This is a serious breach of its own commitment and grave violation of international law and basic norms of international relations," he said.

"China strongly condemns this and reserves the right of further reactions, the consequences of which shall be borne by the British side."

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton Secondary College teacher ‘too scared to go to work’ due to culture of violence

A Greater Shepparton Secondary College teacher is “too scared to go to work” because of a violent culture within school grounds. But GSSC executive principal Genevieve Simson vehemently denies this exists, claiming the whistle-blower is...

Charmayne Allison
News

Sky Narrazee reaches worldwide number one for Mathletics

Sky Narrazee has reached number one in the world for Mathletics after a 16-hour-long equations blitz.

Madi Chwasta
News

COVID-19 testing at GV Health only for symptomatic cases

GV Health has urged those with symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested but said the process was not necessary for those without symptoms.

Tara Whitsed

MOST POPULAR

National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

Defence budget boost for post-virus world

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion boosting Australia’s defence capability over the next 10 years as regional tensions continue to rise.

AAP Newswire