Cormann set to leave politics: report

By AAP Newswire

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann during Question Time in the Senate - AAP

Finance Minister Matthias Cormann will reportedly quit federal politics after the October 6 budget.

The Australian Financial Review on Friday cited a senior government source as saying Senator Cormann plans to leave before the end of this year.

There's speculation he could take a job with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or consider other positions in his home town of Perth in Western Australia.

Neither the WA senator nor the government has confirmed the report.

Senator Cormann entered the Senate in 2007.

The federal government usually delivers its annual budget in May, but the financial report was delayed this year because of the coronavirus.

The August release will follow a government budget update on July 23 that will outline the coalition's plans for JobSeeker and JobKeeper and other economic issues.

