Balmain locals urged to be on virus alert

By AAP Newswire

Cleaning contractors at the Woolworths supermarket in Balmain. - AAP

Health authorities are urging people in Balmain to be on alert for COVID-19 symptoms after a local Woolworths supermarket worker tested positive to the virus.

The man had been in hotel quarantine in Victoria from June 11 to June 26 after flying from Bangladesh. He tested positive to COVID-19 on day four of his quarantine period.

He then flew from Melbourne on June 26 -14 days after he arrived and 12 days after the onset of symptoms.

He returned to work at the supermarket in Sydney's suburb on June 27 where his employer noticed he had minor symptoms.

"The man worked in the self-service section of Darling Street Woolworths and while we believe him to be a low-level risk of infection we are taking every precaution possible to protect the people on NSW," NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said in a statement on Thursday.

He worked at the store on June 27-28 and 50 employees are now in isolation after being identified as close contacts. The store has undergone a deep clean.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said anyone who visited the Woolworths store on either of the days the man worked should come forward and be tested if they have any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Health authorities are also contacting people who sat around the man on Jetstar Flight JQ510 from Melbourne to Sydney on June 26.

The state's confirmed cases stand at 3211 from more than 870,000 COVID-19 tests.

One patient is currently in intensive care and 68 people are being treated by NSW Health.

