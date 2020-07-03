PM takes middle path on virus support

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned against creating a dependency on coronavirus support measures, as some Victorians entered lockdown for a second time.

Lockdowns have been reimposed across 10 postcodes in Melbourne's inner north and west on Thursday as the city recorded 77 new cases of COVID-19.

New infections in Victoria have been in double digits for more than two weeks, with authorities scrambling to contain the disease.

Deloitte Access Economics partner Chris Richardson said the longer outbreaks like the one in Melbourne last, the more would need to be spent.

"Recovery is government or nothing," he told AAP.

He said it was important unemployment benefits were higher than the pre-coronavirus level of $40 a day.

The Grattan Institute has recommended the government spend between $70 billion and $90 billion on extra economic stimulus measures.

The International Monetary Fund, meanwhile, is calling for a gradual exit from support programs, with public investment to accelerate the recovery.

Mr Morrison says economists vary across the spending spectrum.

"They want us to spend nothing and they want us to spend everything - the truth is going to be somewhere in the middle," he said on Thursday.

He said the government would not let dependence on support stop businesses, and the federal budget, from bouncing back.

Across the rest of the country, there were eight new cases in NSW and one in the Northern Territory - its first since early April and linked to one of the Melbourne hotspots.

One of the cases in NSW was a supermarket worker who tested positive to COVID-19 after spending two weeks in hotel quarantine in Victoria.