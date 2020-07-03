Darwin man first NT virus case in months

Northern Territory health officials have urged locals to remain vigilant on containing the coronavirus after the region recorded its first case in almost three months.

A Darwin man in his 30s who recently returned to Australia from Pakistan tested positive for the virus soon after arriving from Melbourne on Monday.

He had spent two weeks in quarantine but then stayed with relatives in one of the city's infection hot spots for several days.

NT Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie said the new case was a warning to all Territorians that COVID-19 had not gone away.

"What's important is that everything that we have put in place seems to have worked and Territorians need to be assured that there's no risk to the community," he said.

"In this case, the traveller did have some symptoms and he did contact the team to have a test.

"He did all the right things."

The man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital and is in isolation but is experiencing only mild symptoms.

The NT recorded its last coronavirus case on April 6 and had gone 42 days without an active infection.

Health Minister Natasha Fyles said the new case would not change the government's decision to relax border restrictions on July 17, when only travellers from hot spots would be required to quarantine.

She said closing the borders completely to all Victorians would be a "very simplistic response".

The minister said it was understandable that Territorians would be anxious and alarmed by the new infection.

"But we have to understand that we're stepping forward into what is our new normal," she said.