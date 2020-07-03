Firefighters appear at bushfires inquiry

Some of the firefighters behind the Herculean effort to protect lives and property last bushfire season will share their experiences with the royal commission into the disaster.

Volunteer firefighters and the associations that represent them will appear at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing on Friday.

Thousands of firefighters and emergency services personnel worked tirelessly over the 2019-20 bushfire season, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said earlier this week.

"They saved lives, homes and natural environments.

"They faced tough conditions and endured often long periods away from their jobs and families.

"Tragically, some lost their lives and others lost their homes while protecting their community."

Many people told the inquiry Australia owed the firefighters a debt of gratitude for their service.

"Firefighters (both paid and volunteers) have contributed a Herculean effort to protect life and property this season," one woman said in a submission.

Representatives from volunteer firefighting associations will appear at the hearing, along with a number of volunteers from local brigades.

"Many were overwhelmed by the 2019-20 bushfires, but never gave up," Ms Hogan-Doran said.

They would also talk about the importance of local knowledge in combating fires, she said.

"Above all ... what volunteer firefighters really want is respect - respect for their experience, knowledge, opinions and professionalism."

Australia has about 250,000 volunteer firefighters.