National

Firefighters appear at bushfires inquiry

By AAP Newswire

A NSW firefighter at a bushfire in Bomaderry near Nowra. - AAP

1 of 1

Some of the firefighters behind the Herculean effort to protect lives and property last bushfire season will share their experiences with the royal commission into the disaster.

Volunteer firefighters and the associations that represent them will appear at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing on Friday.

Thousands of firefighters and emergency services personnel worked tirelessly over the 2019-20 bushfire season, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said earlier this week.

"They saved lives, homes and natural environments.

"They faced tough conditions and endured often long periods away from their jobs and families.

"Tragically, some lost their lives and others lost their homes while protecting their community."

Many people told the inquiry Australia owed the firefighters a debt of gratitude for their service.

"Firefighters (both paid and volunteers) have contributed a Herculean effort to protect life and property this season," one woman said in a submission.

Representatives from volunteer firefighting associations will appear at the hearing, along with a number of volunteers from local brigades.

"Many were overwhelmed by the 2019-20 bushfires, but never gave up," Ms Hogan-Doran said.

They would also talk about the importance of local knowledge in combating fires, she said.

"Above all ... what volunteer firefighters really want is respect - respect for their experience, knowledge, opinions and professionalism."

Australia has about 250,000 volunteer firefighters.

Latest articles

News

Kyabram Fauna Park welcome new acquisitions

AS the Kyabram Fauna Park came roaring back to life last week, visitors were treated to a first-time meeting with a couple of new faces. The newest residents are a trio of elusive nocturnal quolls from Tasmania, a southern Koala from Barwon Heads...

Jared Prestwidge
News

McConnell First National Real Estate take out two Diamond awards

THE McConnell First National Real Estate team was recognised for its outstanding achievements at the First National General Excellence and Marketing Awards recently. Usually held at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Melbourne, the ceremony was instead...

Jared Prestwidge
News

The Three to One Band | Looking Back

OVER the years dances were extremely popular in the various halls in the area with many bands formed by young enthusiastic musicians. The Three to One Band was formed in 1965 when some of the original members of the Orbits Band had moved on. The...

Kyabram Free Press

MOST POPULAR

National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW reports three new COVID-19 cases

Three new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in NSW, including a 34-year-old overseas cargo airline crew member and two people in hotel quarantine.

AAP Newswire
National

Defence budget boost for post-virus world

Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to spend $270 billion boosting Australia’s defence capability over the next 10 years as regional tensions continue to rise.

AAP Newswire