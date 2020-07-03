National

Eden-Monaro campaign enters final day

By AAP Newswire

The final day of campaigning in the Eden-Monaro by-election will further focus on bushfire-affected towns in the region.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese is expected to accompany candidate Kristy McBain on a driving tour across the seat, which has suffered from drought, bushfires and the coronavirus recession.

The party has focused its messages on people's feelings they have been left behind with a slow bushfire recovery and uncertainty about their economic future.

"People are really doing it tough and this is a time where the government needs to provide support," Mr Albanese told the Sounds of the Mountains radio station on Thursday.

"That's why this Saturday is a real opportunity to send a message to the government, that they shouldn't just withdraw JobKeeper in September, that they need a plan for economic recovery that looks after people in the region."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged voters to see the benefits of having Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs sitting on the government benches in parliament.

"I need someone here on the ground ... who will fight for those jobs and will storm into my office and say, 'The primary producers need this now, boss,' or, 'The timber millers need this'," he told reporters on Thursday.

Saturday's by-election was triggered when respected Labor member Mike Kelly retired for health reasons.

More than 49,000 of the 114,000 voters in the electorate have either already cast their ballots or intend to mail one.

The counting of votes is expected to take longer than usual due to coronavirus safety measures at polling places and the counting centre, although the Australian Electoral Commission has promised to do its best to get an indicative result on Saturday night.

The betting markets have Ms McBain ahead, as do the opinion polls, although there has been a late surge of punters backing Dr Kotvojs.

