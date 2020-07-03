National

Indigenous leaders in Closing the Gap deal

By AAP Newswire

inister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt. - AAP

Indigenous leaders and governments are hoping to reach a deal on new targets to improve the health, education and job prospects of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

It is also expected the federal government will come to the table with extra funding.

The Joint Council on Closing the Gap is set to meet on Friday ahead of Prime Minister Scott Morrison convening a national cabinet meeting a week later.

The council comprises federal, state and territory Indigenous affairs ministers and the Coalition of Peak Indigenous Organisations.

Its goal has been to refresh the Closing the Gap framework and it will monitor its implementation over the next decade.

There has been debate within the community and the council on the lack of ambition in some of the targets and low rates of achievement over many years.

One new target is understood to be lowering the jail rate of Indigenous people to that of non-Indigenous people by 2093.

But Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt said he did not believe this would be in the final draft.

"I don't want to be dead and buried in the ground and this is still a target. I want to see achievement over a shorter period of time," Mr Wyatt told the ABC.

He said the targets would cover a range of issues from education and health foundations for the first eight years of life, to life expectancy rates.

"Once we sign off on Friday and agree ... it will go to all of the first ministers and they will commit to a concerted effort within each of their jurisdictions. We've not done that in that way before."

