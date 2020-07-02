National

Qld doctor on trial over child porn images

By AAP Newswire

A rural Queensland doctor allegedly walked into a police station and admitted possessing child exploitation videos and photos.

However, Rajdeep Singh Sandhu, 42, has pleaded not guilty to possessing child exploitation material while working as a psychiatrist at Bundaberg Hospital in 2017 and 2018.

Sandhu, who is self-represented at his Brisbane District Court trial, told officers he had downloaded material of children as young as two years old.

"I would like to disclose to take responsibility," he said in a video of a 2018 police interview played to the jury on Thursday.

Sandhu, a UK citizen of Indian descent, told the officers he decided to confess after downloading software for work to his phone.

He said it was likely he had compromising images on the same phone and he believed he was being tracked because of them

"I became very anxious and fearful," he said.

But prosecutor Ben Jackson told the jury that detectives did not find any child exploitation material on the phone.

They did, however, find 13 images on Sandhu's laptop.

"He accessed the material through a Whatsapp chatroom, school mates, and other internet searches," Mr Jackson said.

During the interview, Sandhu told police he had been accessing pornography since he was a teenager and was bisexual but married to a woman in the UK.

He said he also had a fetish for his mother and saw himself as a child, which was his motivation for accessing the images of children.

After deciding he had been most likely found out for the material on his phone, Sandhu said he took leave from his job with Queensland Health because it would have been unethical to continue in the role.

"I was feeling very paranoid ... I got it in my head that I was being trapped into a cult," he said.

Detectives also quizzed Sandhu about his mental health during the interview.

The trial continues.

