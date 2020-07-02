Probe into Vic hotel virus debacle begins

Justice Jennifer Coate will have a broad scope as she looks into Victoria's disastrous hotel quarantine program.

Justice Coate, one of the state's most experienced judicial officers, will lead the inquiry into the coronavirus quarantine arrangements for returning travellers.

All international flights are being diverted from the state for a fortnight as the program is put on hold.

Once it resumes, Corrections Victoria will have taken over the program's operation from private security contractors.

Justice Coate will look into allegations that infection control protocols were breached at the quarantine hotels.

The inquiry will probe decisions and actions by the government, hotel operators and private contractors, as well as training provided to staff.

Genomic sequencing traced a big proportion of recent coronavirus cases in Victoria to breaches in hotels hosting returned travellers.

"It is abundantly clear that what has gone on here is completely unacceptable and we need to know exactly what has happened," Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Thursday he wasn't aware of breaches by staff workers at the hotels, but hoped the inquiry would help reveal possible mistakes.

The Victorian government has provided $3 million for the inquiry, which will report by September 25.

Justice Coate was a royal commissioner for the inquiry on institutional responses to child sexual abuse.