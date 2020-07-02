National

Cannabis worth $6 million seized in raids

By AAP Newswire

Cannabis plants. - AAP

More than $6 million worth of dried cannabis and plants have been seized after South Australian police searched 19 homes.

An investigation into the cultivation and trafficking of the drug by organised crime syndicates led officers to the properties, with hydroponic set-ups found in 12 homes.

Officers seized 642 plants, 61kg of dried cannabis, $29,000 cash and one vehicle.

SA Police suspect the marijuana was to be sold across the country and have evidence suggesting some money made from trafficking was sent to European countries.

Three men have been arrested and will face court on drugs charges.

Serious and Organised Crime Branch officer in charge Stephen Taylor says the seizures and arrests should act as a deterrent to others involved in organised crime rings.

"It is also a timely reminder for those renting properties to ensure that they follow tenancy guidelines and processes," Superintendent Taylor said on Wednesday.

"In many of these cases, landlords have entered into cash arrangements without bonds and have failed to conduct inspections."

