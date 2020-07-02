National

Parliament House reopens with virus limits

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with schoolchildren at Parliament House - AAP

The people will return to the people's house from Saturday.

Parliament House closed its doors on March 25 as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Speaker and Senate president have now decided it can reopen from July 4, but only to 100 people at a time.

Free guided tours will resume but must be pre-booked and people will not be allowed on the roof.

School visits will restart from July 20, once the ACT and NSW school holidays end.

The public galleries in the House of Representatives and Senate chambers are likely to reopen to limited numbers of people for the next sittings of parliament starting in August.

