Mum avoids jail after ‘tragic’ Vic crash

A Victorian mother made a tragic error moments before the car crash that killed her teenage daughter.

Michell Borg admitted dangerous driving causing death over the crash in August last year.

Her 16-year-old daughter died in the crash.

"You have endured the deep and searing sadness of causing the death of your own much loved, bright, vibrant teenage daughter," Victorian County Court Judge Gerard Mullaly said on Thursday.

Dangerous driving cases were always tragic, he said.

"Some cases are even more deeply tragic than others and this is one of those cases."

The 43-year-old was driving back from McDonald's at Mt Gambier to their home in far-western Victoria with her children and partner.

The family pulled over to see what they thought was a snake on the roadside before Borg did a U-turn.

Despite the light traffic, the P-plater failed to see a semi-trailer heading towards her.

She should have seen in that "split second" before the U-turn that it wasn't safe, the judge said.

"It was no more and no less than a momentary, tragic misjudgement," he said.

Her son was also injured in the crash but recovered.

It was an "unusual case", the judge found.

The crash left the Indigenous woman with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder and an "all-consuming" guilt.

Her mental health was "very damaged" and she was left with the "crushing burden" of causing her daughter's death, Judge Mullaly said.

"It goes without saying you'll never be the same."

Her severe mental health issues, coupled with her good character and prospects of rehabilitation, meant the mother was spared jail.

Instead she received a two-year community corrections order with 150-hours unpaid work, mental health treatment and her licence was cancelled.

