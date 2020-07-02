Aust may offer safe haven to HK residents

National
Aust may offer safe haven to HK residentsBy AAP Newswire
Australia is considering offering safe haven to Hong Kong residents endangered by draconian national security laws imposed on the city by China.
"When we have made a final decision on those arrangements then I'll make the announcements," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters on Thursday.
"But are you asking are we prepared to step up and provide support? The answer is yes."
Mr Morrison said cabinet ministers were considering safe haven arrangements "very actively" after the United Kingdom opened a path to citizenship for millions of Hong Kong residents.
"There are proposals that I asked to be brought forward several weeks ago and the final touches will be put on those," he said.
"They'll soon be considered by cabinet to provide similar opportunities.
"We think that's important and very consistent with who we are as a people and very consistent practically with the views we have expressed."