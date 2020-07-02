Police bust drug syndicate in Vic and Tas

National

The death of a man five years ago could be linked to a major police drugs investigation that has netted eight more arrests.

Victorian homicide squad detectives are looking at possible connections to the death of Shu Jian Lim, whose body was found at Mt Cottrell in Melbourne's outer west on September 17, 2015.

Eight people were arrested on Tuesday and drugs and cash seized by police following a series of raids across Victoria and Tasmania.

Police arrested six men in Victoria after the five-month investigation into an alleged Malaysian drug manufacturing syndicate.

Warrants were issued at properties in Balwyn, Mont Albert, Point Cook, Truganina, Kerang, Bannerton and Robinvale.

Five of the men, aged from 32 to 41, were charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence.

A 28-year-old Bannerton man was charged with possessing equipment for manufacturing a drug of dependence.

All men have been remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on November 4, with the exception of the 28-year-old who has been bailed to appear at Mildura Magistrates' Court on September 30.

Two women were also arrested in Tasmania on Wednesday, with a 35-year-old from Kingston Beach charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a drug of dependence.

A 29-year-old Lindisfarne woman was charged with recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

The Kingston Beach woman has been remanded to appear at Hobart Magistrates' Court on July 2, while the Lindisfarne woman was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates Court on November 24.

All up, 19 people have been arrested through the investigation.

During Tuesday's raids, police seized three tonnes of chemicals believed to be precursor chemicals for the manufacturing of drugs and seven luxury cars were also impounded.

Three large-scale clandestine laboratories were dismantled.

During the ongoing investigation, police have seized 57kg of methylamphetamine as well as a large quantity of cash.

Detective Superintendent Jacqueline Curran said the warrants were the culmination of work by several units, including agencies outside Victoria Police.

