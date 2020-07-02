National

Woman ‘attacked with axe’ in Qld car park

By AAP Newswire

A man has allegedly attacked a woman with an axe in a Brisbane city car park during a failed attempt to get her into his car.

Cameron Turgay Bardak, 29, is accused of approaching the woman, who was known to him, in an Adelaide Street car park about 5pm on Wednesday.

He allegedly threatened her with the axe and demanded she get in his car.

As the woman struggled, Bardak allegedly slashed her with the axe and choked her, police say.

A group of men ran to the woman's rescue and stopped the attack, allowing her to escape.

The men then held Bardak until the police arrived.

The woman, aged in her 20s, suffered a wound to the back of her head and bruising to her shoulder and hands.

One rescuer's wrist was cut during the struggle.

Bardak was charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, choking and enter premises with intent.

His case was briefly mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

No application was made for bail and he was remanded in custody to reappear on July 20.

