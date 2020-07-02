Sydney surgeon not guilty of hitting wife

A top Sydney neurosurgeon has been found not guilty of attacking his wife in their eastern suburbs home after several inconsistencies left a magistrate with reasonable doubts.

Timothy Steel, a senior spine surgeon at St Vincent's Hospital, was accused of kicking and punching Emma Steel during a scuffle over her mobile phone in their home in December 2019.

Both alleged the other had launched an attack first, with the surgeon raising self-defence in Downing Centre Local Court.

Magistrate Vivien Swain said elements of Ms Steel's evidence were at odds with what she'd told the triple-zero operator and the evidence of other witnesses.

"Often in the stress of making a triple-zero call, such inconsistencies would not be significant," Ms Swain said on Thursday.

"However, with other inconsistencies, it takes on significance in these proceedings."

One witness admitted under cross-examination they'd discussed the alleged incident with Ms Steel before giving evidence but Ms Steel denied doing so.

The location of the alleged assault - in the Steels' bedroom or another room of the Bellevue Hill home - also differed between prosecution witnesses, Ms Swain said.

Conversely, the surgeon gave a consistent account to police at the scene, in a recorded police interview and in this week's hearing.

Dr Steel, 56, had pleaded not guilty to common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroying Ms Steel's phone.

Ms Swain was satisfied Dr Steel believed his conduct was necessary to defend himself and there was a reasonable possibility he had a lawful excuse.

She took the neurosurgeon's character into account - including a witness's opinion that it was unlikely he had a tendency towards violence.

But she said his job was irrelevant and she gave no regard to it.

"I've applied the law to the facts as presented in the prosecution and defence case," Ms Swain said.