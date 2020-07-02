Virus could kill more Victorians: Sutton

Coronavirus could kill more Victorians, the state's chief health officer warns, as another 77 coronavirus cases were recorded.

Victoria now has a total of 2303 cases, of which 415 are active, as of Thursday.

Five previous cases have been classified, taking the net increase to 72.

Of the new cases, 13 are linked to outbreaks, 37 detected through routine testing and 27 are under investigation. None are in hotel quarantine.

There are now 20 patients in hospital, including four in intensive care.

Victoria has recorded double-digit case numbers for 15 days, particularly in Melbourne's northern and western suburbs, prompting localised lockdowns from Thursday.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton warns the continued growth in cases means more people could die.

So far 20 Victorians have died.

"I'm afraid that that's absolutely a possibility when you've got significant transmission, when you've got 70-odd cases every day, there is absolutely an expectation that some of those people will die," Professor Sutton said.

"That's why it's incumbent on all of us to be minimising our interactions with others."

Most of the cases are in the hot spots, "but not exclusively", he said.

"One of the issues is people do move around a little bit. Obviously now, with the restrictions in force, people should be limiting their movement to the fullest extent possible."

The state has had a total of 87 cluster outbreaks, Prof Sutton said.

Stay-at-home orders are in place for 10 postcodes in Melbourne's inner north and west from Thursday until at least July 29.

Those postcodes are: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021 and 3046.

Residents of these postcodes will only be able to leave their homes to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise and to study or work if they can't do so from home.