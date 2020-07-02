National

Virus vaccine in SA human trials

By AAP Newswire

The first potential coronavirus vaccine developed in the southern hemisphere is set to begin human trials in Adelaide.

Australian company Vaxine will use a clinical trial unit at the Royal Adelaide Hospital to test the COVAX-19 vaccine.

Forty volunteers aged between 18 and 65 will be given two doses three weeks apart and will then have blood tests to measure protective antibody and responses.

Vaxine research director Nikolai Petrovsky said COVAX-19 used a type of technology that mirrored previous work on vaccines for the SARS coronavirus.

He said that was believed to provide the most certain and reliable results.

Vaxine business manager Sarah Pringle said the company had been working for 18 years to develop a successful pandemic vaccine platform.

"Pandemic research is not something you can turn on and off like a tap," she said.

"People should not think that short-term funds no matter how large can deliver instant pandemic solutions after a crisis hits; it will always be too little, too late."

