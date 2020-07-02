National

Woolworths cops $1m fine for spam emails

By AAP Newswire

Woolworths shop. - AAP

1 of 1

Woolworths has copped a $1 million fine for bombarding customers with marketing emails even after they unsubscribed.

The communications watchdog found the supermarket giant had breached anti-spam laws five million times over the 10 months to July 2019.

Australian Communications and Media Authority chair Nerida O'Loughlin said Woolworths' behaviour was inexcusable.

"Woolworths failed to act even after the ACMA had warned it of potential compliance issues," she said on Thursday.

Customers tried to unsubscribe from emails multiple times but kept getting them anyway.

Woolworths managing director Amanda Bardwell put it down to a technical error.

Ms Bardwell said further breaches were a result of multiple rewards-scheme members sharing the same email account.

She said they unsubscribed individual members when asked, but didn't know it meant unsubscribing everyone who shared the email address.

"The ACMA has made clear it expects all communications to an email address to stop in such scenarios," Ms Bardwell said.

The $1 million fine is the largest ever issued by the communications watchdog.

Woolworths is appointing an independent consultant to ensure compliance with spamming laws, with staff to undergo training.

Ms O'Louglin said the fine should serve as a warning to other companies.

"Australians have the right to unsubscribe from marketing emails that they do not want to receive," she said.

Latest articles

National

Sydney surgeon not guilty of hitting wife

A leading Australian spine surgeon has been acquitted of all charges related to allegations he hit his wife and intentionally destroyed her phone.

AAP Newswire
National

NT records first COVID-19 case since April

The Northern Territory government has revealed a Darwin resident who recently returned to Australia from overseas has tested positive to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus could kill more Victorians: Sutton

Victoria has recorded another 77 new cases of coronavirus as 10 hot spot postcodes are locked down, and the chief health warns more deaths could happen.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire
National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire