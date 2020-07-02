National

Star manager charged with fraud in NSW

By AAP Newswire

The former manager of star singer Guy Sebastian has been arrested and charged in Sydney over alleged frauds totalling more than $1.15 million.

Titus Emanuel Day, 47, was arrested at a Bondi home on Wednesday night and charged by NSW Police on Thursday morning.

Police say last month they received a report of an alleged fraud committed against a 38-year-old man - Sebastian's age - and later noticed inconsistencies in bank account records and financial documents.

The manager was taken to Waverley Police Station and charged with 61 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

"Police will allege in court that the man knowingly withheld $1.15 million in earnings from a client between December 2013 and April 2020," NSW Police said in a statement on Thursday.

Day has been refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday.

Sebastian on Thursday morning said in a statement that the charges against Day were a "sad vindication" of his position amid a years-long dispute with the former manager.

He and Day ended their business relationship in late 2017.

"All my income was controlled via Titus into a Trust account and after noticing some disparities in payments, I requested important financial information that I was rightfully entitled to, and upon doing so our relationship began deteriorating," Sebastian said.

"Over these last years, my integrity and reputation have been questioned, and many untruths have been publicly stated."

