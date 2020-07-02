National

NSW premier defends Vic virus penalties

By AAP Newswire

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW premier says penalties levied against residents of Melbourne coronavirus hot spots who seek to travel across the Murray are similar to those NSW residents face if they breach coronavirus regulations.

Limits on attendance numbers in NSW were relaxed from Wednesday for funerals, weddings, places of worship and community sport, as long as there was no more than one person per four square metres of space.

But in the state's southern neighbour, residents of 36 Melbourne suburbs have been sent back into lockdown for a month in a bid to contain a high number of new coronavirus cases detected in the past fortnight.

Victoria on Wednesday reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, compared with 14 - all of them returned travellers in hotel quarantine - in NSW.

Melbourne residents of COVID-19 outbreak areas who seek to enter NSW could from Thursday face six months' imprisonment or a fine of $11,000.

NSW residents who return from Melbourne hot spots, meanwhile, will be required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Thursday said the penalties were similar to those her state's residents would face if they skipped quarantine.

"The penalties we've put in place actually reflect what our own citizens are up for if they breach the guidelines (or) do anything which could harm someone else during the pandemic," Ms Berejiklian told the Nine Network.

She added that NSW health officials would on Thursday look at beefing up health checks at domestic airports for flights from Melbourne.

People trying to enter NSW stadiums from this week will also be required to show their driver's licence to prove they're not from Victoria.

But the NSW-Victoria border will not be closed.

The premier this week also warned against complacency on social distancing and hygiene measures, suggesting NSW residents were becoming lax.

Meanwhile, Anglicare could face a class action after 19 residents died at its coronavirus-hit Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney.

Family members have approached lawyers who allege Anglicare was negligent in its handling of the health crisis and breached its duty of care.

Latest articles

National

Hotel security rocked by virus allegations

Health Minister Greg Hunt has lashed potential breaches of coronavirus protocols in hotel quarantine in Melbourne after allegations of misconduct by security.

AAP Newswire
National

Star manager charged with fraud in NSW

Guy Sebastian’s former manager has been charged in NSW over alleged frauds totalling $1.15 million over seven years.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW premier defends Vic virus penalties

The NSW premier says there’s nothing excessive about the punishments levied against Melburnians from COVID-19 hot spots who seek to enter the state.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire
National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire