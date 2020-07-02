National

Focus on power/telco outages during fires

By AAP Newswire

A burnt out home in Malua Bay on the NSW South Coast. - AAP

1 of 1

Telecommunications and power companies will be grilled at the bushfires royal commission about the loss of essential services during the fires.

Representatives from the telcos, NBN and telecommunications authorities will appear at a Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements hearing on Thursday.

Energy providers will also be questioned about issues during Australia's unprecedented 2019-20 bushfire season.

Many people were frustrated by the interruptions and loss of service to fixed-line telephones, mobile phones and power, and the length of time they remained unavailable, senior counsel assisting the commission Dominique Hogan-Doran SC said this week.

She said many of the services firefighters and the community depend upon are now delivered via mobile systems, including critical communication between teams in the field, and between fire management and brigades.

"Essential service providers have said they understand the public's expectation for quick restoration, but respond that restoring services can take time, arguing temporary restoration actions are possible and were taken."

Latest articles

Opinion

Life isn’t always as good as it should be, but it’s never as bad as it could be

LIAM NASH IS STAYING AHEAD OF THE CURVE It could be worse. If I was ever to have words of wisdom tattooed on the inside of my eyelids, these would be it. Passed down the line from older family members, saying the phrase has been a great grounding...

Liam Nash
Opinion

Penny pinching council

Julie Reed Shepparton What a greedy council Greater Shepparton has become with its penny-pinching. The Geelong council recently notified ratepayers saying, ‘Municipal Charges have been removed from annual rates’. Obviously a $195 reduction on...

John Lewis
Opinion

Let’s introduce a four-hour work day

Trust and truth, and intent, are among the first casualties when it’s advocated you “put your weapons down” and then the proponent unleashes an all-guns-blazing rhetoric rooted firmly in ideology. The promised “laser-like...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Woman extradited over alleged NSW murder

A woman has been extradited from New Zealand over the alleged murder of NSW man Robert Dickie four years ago, police say.

AAP Newswire
National

Sebastian labels arts funding a saviour

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was an unlikely tour buddy for singer Guy Sebastian as the pair visited a Sydney theatre to announce arts funding.

AAP Newswire
National

SA has new COVID-19 cases from travellers

South Australia has reported three new COVID-19 cases in people who returned to Australia from India at the weekend.

AAP Newswire